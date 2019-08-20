Saute Shrimp taco with local lychee salsa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Serves 6 tacos
6 lychees
4 dried apricots diced
1/2 cucumber seeded and diced
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1/2 lime juice
1/2 red onion diced
1 jalapeno seeded diced Pinch salt
Shaved cabbage
5 . 16-20 size shrimp Soft unsalted butter
Adobe spice
Heat saute pan place butter shrimp Adobo and 1/2 lime juiced cook until done 2 to three minutes at medium heat
Remove from heat
Place cabbage on tortilla put shrimp on cabbage top with lychee salsa
