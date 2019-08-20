Saute Shrimp taco with local lychee salsa

Saute Shrimp taco with local lychee salsa
By ABC7 Staff | August 20, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:50 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Serves 6 tacos

6 lychees

4 dried apricots diced

1/2 cucumber seeded and diced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/2 lime juice

1/2 red onion diced

1 jalapeno seeded diced Pinch salt

Shaved cabbage

5 . 16-20 size shrimp Soft unsalted butter

Adobe spice

Heat saute pan place butter shrimp Adobo and 1/2 lime juiced cook until done 2 to three minutes at medium heat

Remove from heat

Place cabbage on tortilla put shrimp on cabbage top with lychee salsa

