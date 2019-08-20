Sarasota City Commission approves new plan for Rosemary District to attract affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At a City of Sarasota meeting Monday, Commissioners unanimously approved a new plan for the Rosemary District that staff said has never been done before.
The goal is to bring more affordable housing to the area, according to City Staff, so they’re offering new incentives to developers who do.
The Rosemary District is the area of Downtown Sarasota that goes from 10th Street to North Orange Avenue and Fruitville Road to US-41.
It’s an area of Downtown Sarasota that’s rich with history, art and good eats.
“The Rosemary District, yep!" said Debra McMurray, who also added that she feels blessed to live there.
McMurray was on a wait-list for two years before chosen to move in to McCown Towers, one of very few affordable housing units in Downtown Sarasota.
“I mean these high rises and everything, a lot of people can’t afford them," McMurray said. "I don’t know how they... where do you get the money to afford them? I worked all my life and I still don’t have that kind of retirement money.”
She’s not the only one. Sure, there’s several new condos in the Rosemary District, but for many, the rent is too high to afford.
“Most of the housing that’s being constructed downtown is luxury or higher,” agreed Steve Cover, the City of Sarasota planning director.
Cover called the need for affordable housing ‘tremendous,’ but said he’s confident the new plan Commissioners approved Monday night will address that.
“There are a whole series of things that we’re adding to the zoning ordinance that weren’t there before that we think are gonna make a big difference as new developments take place in Rosemary,” Cover explained.
The biggest change - significantly higher density.
In 2014, the City Commission approved a temporary increase in the number of units per acre developers were allowed to build in the Rosemary District and that building boom came right after.
But the increase to 75 units per acre expired at the end of last year and so did all desire for new developers to build in this area.
“Right now, the density is at 25 units per acre," Cover said. "We’re switching it to, potentially up to 100 units per acre. You can only get to 100 if you provide some affordable housing, which is one of the options and incentives built into the zoning ordinance.”
"I’m all for it!” exclaimed McMurray.
The other new requirements for developers who want to build there are wider sidewalks, more open space and a higher contribution to the Public Art Fund.
A change in density this big requires the State’s approval, which is what the City is waiting on now.
If this new plan works like staff think it will, they said they’d consider expanding it to other places in Sarasota.
Commissioners are expecting final approval from the State to come by December of this year.
