Safety Concerns With New, Multi-Use Path in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is known to be bicycle and pedestrian friendly, and here on the Suncoast, local governments have funds available to make sure that reputation is upheld. Plus, right now, The Florida Department of Transportation is finishing up a project in North Port where they’re constructing a multi-use path off of U.S. 41 from Tuscola Boulevard to Ortiz Boulevard, but there are some concerns with this new project. It covers about three miles on both sides of U.S. 41, but on some sections of this new trail, the path is only a few feet away from the busy road way – which has been seen as too close for comfort in the last week.