Late day storms will continue to move into the Suncoast with mostly sunny mornings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air will be hanging around through Thursday in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere mean only a few late day storms on Wednesday. Some of those storms could bring some moderate to heavy rainfall and some dangerous lightning.
We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures in the mid 70′s on Wednesday. The high will be near 90 with a heat index near 105 around 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday we can expect more of the same with only a few late day storms. Generally mostly sunny skies can be expected throughout most of the day. The rain chance drops a bit on Thursday to 30%.
Friday we can expect a little better chance for late day storms as more tropical moisture moves in from the Bahamas. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80′s near the beach and low 90′s inland.
Over the weekend the afternoon and evening storms will be around but generally partly cloudy skies can be expected through much of the day. The storms will be scattered but capable of producing some heavy rain over parts of the Suncoast. With the ground already saturated we can expect to see some minor flooding in some areas that get the heavy rain.
The tropics are quiet for now. The European forecast model is suggesting a low developing off the coast of the Carolina’s next week but would have little impact on our weather.
