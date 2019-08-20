Hadden Grants Used to Fight Homelessness in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has helped countless businesses and families on the Suncoast. One of its late supporters who passed away, Helen Koss Hadden, left a $1.5 million endowment to the foundation specifically to help improve the quality of life for residents in North Port. While that money has been used for a number of things like public safety groups and enhancing the North Port Art Center, a majority of the Hadden grants have gone to fight homelessness in the city.