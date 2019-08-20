Hadden Grants Used to Fight Homelessness in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has helped countless businesses and families on the Suncoast. One of its late supporters who passed away, Helen Koss Hadden, left a $1.5 million endowment to the foundation specifically to help improve the quality of life for residents in North Port. While that money has been used for a number of things like public safety groups and enhancing the North Port Art Center, a majority of the Hadden grants have gone to fight homelessness in the city.
Many don’t realize that the Suncoast does have a homeless problem. Plus, it’s not just panhandlers, but instead, children and families who all of a sudden find themselves without a roof over their heads.
“If they were in a sense of crisis living in a camp or out of their car, there was no place for them to go. We had facilities in northern Sarasota County, but we had nothing in South County," Jon Thaxton, the Senior Vice President of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, explained.
That’s where one program – the Family Promise of South Sarasota County- benefited from these Hadden grants - providing an emergency location as the first step towards helping these families.
This non-profit serves families with young children in North Port, Venice and Englewood who are struggling to make ends meet. They provide services like meals and housing, and helps families transition into a self-sufficient lifestyle. It also works at diversion and prevention to help keep these families in their homes.
“They find ways to get by and get through it, but they just need a little help," Jennifer Fagenbaum, the Executive Director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County, expressed.
A surprising statistic – about 70% of the homeless families that family promise has served, have been from North Port – which some say is the most affordable city in Sarasota County.
“I assumed that Ms. Hadden is looking over my shoulder and she is giving her seal of approval on those grants that truly do improve the life of North Port citizens," Thaxton said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.