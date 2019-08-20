First Alert Weather: Slightly higher chance for thunder today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -An area of high pressure is now to our north and so our winds will remain out of the southeast today. The winds across the state and our local sea breeze will meet in the afternoon and trigger numerous thunderstorms along the interstate corridor. Our rain chance is slightly higher today than it was yesterday but the timing of the storms should remain about the same. After our day time high in the low 90's has been reached we will see storms building as they drift in from the east and southeast. The storms will drift to the interstate and explode in coverage and they meet our sea breeze. From around 4 pm to 7 pm the storms will drift to Gulf waters where they die out.