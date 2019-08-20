Final demolition of Red Side Rental Car Garage completed at Tampa Int’l Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight during the early hours of Tuesday morning, Tampa International Airport successfully imploded the old Red Side Car Garage.
This was the final demolition phase of the garage which took months to complete.
This is phase two of the airport’s master plan in order to make room for more curbsides, facility improvements, and a new guideway.
The final phase of the master plan will include a 16-gate, Airside "D", which will have the for 34 million passengers every year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.