Downtown Bradenton parking garage to open in early September

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Good news for drivers in the Downtown Bradenton area, a new parking garage should be opening up in a few weeks.
The parking garage is located at 3rd Avenue and 10th Street, right where the new Chamber of Commerce is located.
The parking garage is already complete, but will not be open until construction on the sidewalk surrounding the garage is complete. Bradenton's City Administrator, Carl Callahan, said he doesn't want to open up the garage until it's safe for people to walk in and out of it.
Callahan said the sidewalk project should be complete by September 8th the latest, but most likely will be done by Labor Day Weekend.
This new parking garage will have 500 parking spaces, and will be free to park for the first few months.
"We've had a lot of construction in this general area. Between the garage, the museum, the new hotel across the street. We'll be parking it free at least through the holidays just to be fair and try to be helpful to the consumers and also to our businesses downtown," said Callahan.
Once the holidays are over, people will have to pay to park. The price of parking hasn’t been decided on yet, but Callahan said it most likely will be free the first two hours, just like most of Downtown Bradenton.
