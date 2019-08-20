Disease called 'lethal bronzing’ is killing Florida palm trees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A plant disease is killing Florida’s iconic palm trees.
The disease is called lethal bronzing, and it turns palms dry and crispy.
The disease is caused by bacteria spread by a rice-sized insect.
A University of Florida professor says lethal bronzing has killed thousands of palm trees statewide, and the rate of infection is increasing.
“I don’t think that all the palm trees will die, but the issue that we currently see is going to get a lot worse before it gets better if we don’t do anything,” Brian Bahder, an Insect Disease Expert said.
Florida nurseries are losing money by having to scrap infected trees.
