Dead fish causing a stink in Sarasota’s Mystic Lake neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The once pristine six-acre Mystic Lake has turned murky and green with residents saying there have been hundreds of dead fish spotted over the last few days. Neighbors who live on or near the Sarasota lake are hoping to get answers soon. Judging by some of the images, it appears algae could be the culprit.
“It’s sad, and I can’t sit out there in my chair and enjoy the lake,” said Christel Pruitt, a resident of the neighborhood.
Pruitt and other neighbors say in addition to the appearance of their lake, the smell is really bad and there are now vultures that have invaded the neighborhood, feasting on the dead fish, many of which are tilapia.
“I’m very shocked, I love to fish here" said Jerry Tate, a neighbor. "I won’t fish here right now but I’ll come back once they get it taken care of.”
Sarasota County says they just received the complaint about this lake today and they will have crews out to the location as early as tomorrow morning. For Pruitt, Tate and all the people who live here they want to get their lake back to normal as soon as possible.
“I think it should be maintained on a regular basis like it was years ago,” said Pruitt.
For more information on reporting fish kills in your neighborhood you can log onto https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/ or call 800-636-0511.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.