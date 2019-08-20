Bradenton Police looking to recruit new members

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking to add new members to the department. They are currently on a big push to hire new officers.
"We're doing a big push right now in our community. You have to stay ahead of the creative minds that are out there. We're looking for about six open vacancies in our agency so for an agency that's 122 sworn that's a significant number," said Bradenton Police Department Captain Brian Thiers.
Recently the department put up two billboards in Manatee County for the purpose of getting attention about recruitment. A third billboard is set to go up this week.
"What's significant about them is that they're personal to us. We start out with the veterans. Detective Robert Bordin is about a 10 year veteran with our agency and he has also been with Florida National Guard for a significant period of time. He's been deployed to Afghanistan while working with us. The message behind that is that we love our veterans and we have a place for you," Thiers added.
The other two billboards also have significant meanings behind them.
“We have another billboard up that features Officer Santana. She started as an Explorer and worked her way up through high school into the police academy into a police officer with the city so that’s a really neat story. She’s a home-grown police officer from right here in our backyard. We have another billboard up with some children and our local officers. The idea behind that is that we love community. We’re in the community, we’re committed to this community, everything we do is for this community.”
More information on employment can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.