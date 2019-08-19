57-year-old Sarasota man arrested for possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old Sarasota man was on Friday by deputies for possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was executed on Friday when detectives learned through a cyber tip that a particular IP address was used to download images of child pornography at a home at the 8700th block of South Tamiami Trail.
The tip provided the name DJW, an email address of Pc.resq@gmail.com and screen/user name of XXdjwilsonXX as the person being reported.
Detectives determined through an investigation that Donald Crebo lived at the home and downloaded images of a naked 15-year-old girl through Pinterest.
In a Post Miranda statement Crebo admitted to opening a Pinterest account using the names of all of the information that the tip provided.
He admitted to starting an online group focusing on pre-teen and teen girls named “The First One” when the account was active. Crebo further admitted to obtaining the two photos of the nude children and many other pictures which he described as child erotica and putting them onto his Pinterest site.
Deputies say that he told them that he is sexually attracted to children ages from 12 to 18 and clarified that they are of perfect age. Crebo explained that after 20 “gravity takes place and things begin to sag.”
Deputies say Crebo explained that he does not look at the pictures for sexual gratification. He uses the mental images for future use to masturbate and gain sexual gratification.
Detectives determined that Crebo had been conversing with a 15-year-old teenage girl and during the interaction he asked her for pictures. He admitted to asking for samples of pictures.
Deputies spoke with the girl and she told them that Crebo told her that he likes girls from 13-16 because they are coming out of puperty and old ladies are saggy and like raisins. She also told deputies that Crebo offered to pay to transport her to a hotel and pay her additional cash to have sexual intercourse and touch her buttocks.
He admitted to deputies to committing these acts as well and told them that he became attracted to the girl because of her “sassiness.”
He was arrested and is facing a felony charge of lewd or lascivious offenses.
