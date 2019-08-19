Wastewater violations workshop being scheduled this week in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week Sarasota County plans to address the problems being seen with wastewater in the area.
There have been multiple, massive discharges of untreated wastewater within the last year with thousands of unlawful discharges specifically from the Bee Ridge facility.
Now, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is giving the county until the end of September to come up with a short-term plan on how to prevent this.
The workshop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
