State College of Florida, Manatee – Sarasota creates new center for students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at State College of Florida, Manatee – Sarasota will have access to a new help tool when they go back to class Monday.
The college has created a Student Solutions Center within the Student Union Building on campus
"Students can come in here and do collaboration efforts, meet with their friends. It can be quiet, it can be loud. It's just another place for them to get together and them be able to ask questions," said Jamie Smith who is the Director of Communications and Marketing.
The goal is for this center to be a one stop shop for students to get any question they have answered.
Smith said this is something that was needed.
"Students were looking for a one-stop center just to be able to ask a quick question, or ask, can you send me an email, can you text me? They wanted that one-on-one connection with a staff member to say ‘hey what’s going on?’
The center will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
