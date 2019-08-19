SPD making an all-call for anyone interested in the Citizens Academy

SPD making an all-call for anyone interested in the Citizens Academy (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | August 19, 2019 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 7:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are making an all-call for people interested in taking part in the Department’s Citizens Academy.

It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about the police department.

They meet once a week for about ten weeks and get a behind the scenes look at how the department works.

Academy members will learn about defense training, traffic stops, K-9 training, firearms, and the Marine patrol.

You have to be at least 18 to apply.

To apply, go to SPD’s website and click on this page.

