SPD making an all-call for anyone interested in the Citizens Academy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are making an all-call for people interested in taking part in the Department’s Citizens Academy.
It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about the police department.
They meet once a week for about ten weeks and get a behind the scenes look at how the department works.
Academy members will learn about defense training, traffic stops, K-9 training, firearms, and the Marine patrol.
You have to be at least 18 to apply.
