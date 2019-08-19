New Manatee County boat ramp fees proposed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County may be adding a parking fee for its nine ramp sites in the near future.
Staff from the their Parks and Natural Resources Department is suggesting that commissioners enact at least a $5 fee for all-day parking of a vehicle or trailer at the 18 launch lanes throughout the county.
They say each space would bring in about $500 to the county annually if they would implement that rate, and that the money can be used for improving the boat ramps and even adding additional lanes.
