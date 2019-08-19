Money saving Monday: Where to find college scholarships

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Paying for college is hard for many students, but having your kid apply for scholarships could help with that burden.
A tip when it comes to applying to scholarships is to be proactive. Allison Nash, who is the Associate Director of Advancements at The State College of Florida Foundation, said students should start looking at the different scholarships available their junior year of high school.
During their junior year is also when students should start completing community service hours and leadership positions to help them standout for the scholarship application process. Although most scholarships don’t open up to students until January of their senior year, it’s important to look at the qualifications ahead of time to make sure students can apply to as many scholarships as possible.
"There are all different types of scholarships that are available. Scholarships for students that make really great grades and maybe scholarships for someone who has had some academic bumps in the road. Maybe they're at that 2.0, I have scholarships available for those students as well. We have scholarships available for students who have significant financial need as well as ones that don't have a financial need component as well," Nash said.
There is no limit to the amount of scholarships a student can receive, so Nash recommends students to apply to as many as they can.
"Not having the financial means to go to college, should not be a reason not to go. There is money that is out there and available. What we want to do is get those students to be getting scholarships and not be taking on financial debt. To take out a student loan in most cases is an easy process, but in most cases it's not necessary. We can help find them scholarship money and financial aid money to help them pay for their college," Nash said.
The deadline of most scholarships are spring of the student's senior year of high school.
Two places students can look for scholarships are on SCF Foundation’s website and Manatee Community Foundation’s website.
