MLB releases 2020 Spring Training schedule for all teams

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Major League Baseball (MLB) released every team’s 2020 Spring Training schedule on Monday.
Baseball fans on the Suncoast have especially been anticipating next year’s schedule for the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates ball clubs since the ending of their 2019 spring training camps in March.
The Braves will begin by taking on one of their Suncoast spring training rivals, the Orioles, in their first Grapefruit League game at CoolToday Park on February 22nd. This will also be the Orioles first game of Spring Training, but it will be an away contest. Their first home game will be the next day, February 23rd, when they will welcome the Red Sox to Ed Smith Stadium.
The Pirates will begin their schedule on February 22nd, when they will host the Twins in their first Grapefruit League game at LECOM Park.
Full information on the complete schedules for the Braves, Orioles, Pirates and all of the other MLB teams can be found on the MLB’s website.
