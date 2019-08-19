Manatee County Jail excessive force incident under investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State Attorney’s office will decide whether charges will be filed after a Manatee County Corrections Officer was seen slugging an inmate.
Manatee County Jail surveillance picked up the incident last Sunday on camera.
It shows former Corrections Deputy, Louis Valentin, slugging an inmate. Days after the incident, Valentin resigned from his position.
Over the weekend, jail employees underwent extensive training because of that incident.
Charges are now pending for Valentin.
