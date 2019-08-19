First Alert Weather: The Suncoast is returning to more typical summer pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are returning to a more typical summer Suncoast pattern today. As high pressure begins to shift to the north our winds will establish out of the east. A sea breeze will form in the afternoon and rain chances increase late in the day. With the sea breeze kept close to the coast, our heaviest rains will likely be along the interstate and to the west. Rainfall will be in the one quarter inch to half inch range but not everyone will see the storms. Afternoon coverage of storms will be about 40%. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today and the UV index will be held to about a 10 out of 12. It is still a good idea to apply a sunscreen even on a partly cloudy day.