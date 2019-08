SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ll see a brief break in the rain at the start of the week. High pressure builds in tomorrow so Monday looks great. Mostly sunny skies. High 91 but with the humidity feeling more like 99+ degrees. Winds will easterly around 5-10 miles per hour. Midweek through the first part of next weekend there are greater chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon. Highs hold near 90s degrees.