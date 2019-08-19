Convicted felon charged with drugs and weapons charges after throwing stolen firearm and narcotics out of vehicle during police pursuit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man, who is already a convicted felon, on drug and weapons charges Thursday night after a traffic stop and brief vehicle pursuit.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday on Tamiami Trail near Club Drive in pursuit of a red Hyundai sedan with headlights on. Stop sticks were were deployed with successful hits on all four tires. When the pursuit came to an end on South Tamiami Trail is Osprey, the driver, 30-year-old Ramirez Bradwell, was immediately taken into custody.
Before stopping the Hyundai, a deputy says that he observed Ramirez throwing items of the sedan that appeared to be a suspected firearm and narcotics when he was traveling on Tamiami Trail at Sarabay Road. The deputy provided a description of seeing something that appeared to be sparks as one of the objects hit the road.
When deputies approached the Hyundai after it came to a stop they located a sandwich baggie that was tied into a knot and contained a brownish colored powder. While continuing their search deputies found a Taurus G2A 9mm handgun which was equipped with a 21 round magazine.
The serial number of the handgun was ran and it was actually a firearm that had previously been reported stolen to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD). The gun had scrape marks that were consistent skipping across pavement or hard surface.
Before the sedan was towed away, an inventory search was conducted and deputies observed the top end of a zip style baggie that was sticking out from under the driver’s seat floor mat. After lifting the floor mat, deputies found another zip style baggie that contained several smaller baggies.
A brownish powder that was consistent with the powder that was found when deputies first started searching the Hyundai was found 14 of the small baggies. Several latex gloves were also found in the center console.
Deputies read Bradwell his Miranda Warning and he acknowledged his rights and agreed to speak with them. During the Miranda interview, Bradwell acknowledged that he knew that it was law enforcement that stopped him initially and was chasing him.
However, when deputies began asking him about the handgun and suspected narcotics that were found, they say that Bradwell said that he didn’t want to talk about it.
After interviewing Bradwell, deputies spoke with the initial law enforcement officer who initiated the first stop on him. She said that she observed him staring in his side mirror like he was trying to watch her walk up while keeping his right hand in between the seat and center console as if he was holding something.
She says when when she tapped on the passenger side window, Bradwell looked at her and drove away. He turned westbound onto Holiday Drive where he approached a dead end. As the law enforcement officer was approaching Holiday Drive, Bradwell made a U-turn and drove at her in a reckless manner before swerving around her vehicle. A bystander who was present at the scene provided a written statement that was consistent with what the law enforcement officer said.
The suspected narcotics were taken back to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and testing results revealed that the brown powder was fentanyl. A criminal history check showed that Bradwell already had over four felony convictions. He was arrested and is facing three felony charges.
