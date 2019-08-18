Driver loss control, hit tree and the passenger died in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An 18-year-old man died in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says around 3:14 a.m. the incident happened on State Road-681/Interstate-75 in Sarasota. FHP says 28-year-old Yusuf Memon of Venice was entering the northbound ramp to I-75 in the right lane. FHP says Memon lost control of the car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
FHP says Muhammed Memon, 18, of Punta Gorda was the passenger in the car. M. Memon died on the scene. FHP says tire marks were seen on the roadway and there was no vehicle debris observed on the roadway. The car model was a 2014 BMW.
FHP says the victim was not wearing his seatbelt, and they don’t know if alcohol was related to this crash.
