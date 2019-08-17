Three pedestrians struck, two killed in fatal hit-and-run collision in Manatee County

MEMPHIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Three pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. Two of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries and one of them remains in critical condition at Blake Medical Center.
These individuals were hit by an unknown driver in a white Chevrolet Silverado. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the driver was traveling south on U.S. 19 just south 49th Street East.
All three of the pedestrians were in the grass on the west shoulder of the roadway. FHP says for some unknown reason the driver drove off the roadway right and collided with the pedestrians.
The driver continued to travel south on U.S. 19 and did not stop.
The first pedestrian, an unknown 47-year-old man died at the scene. The second pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was later announced deceased. And the third pedestrian, an unknown 40-year-old woman remains in critical condition at Blake Medical Center.
