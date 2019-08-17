School security concerns in South Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several schools in South Florida received bomb threats earlier this week.
Those threats were later deemed not credible, but still raising concerns as some charter schools in South Florida are violating state law by starting their first day of school without an armed guard on their campus.
The superintendent said in Friday’s press conference that he’s not afraid to take drastic measures.
“I think it would just take one just revoking the charter of one,” Ryan Petty, an MSD Commission member said. “We have one coming we have one coming.. I think that would send a strong message.”
Here on the Suncoast, changes to school security were made in the days and weeks following the mass shooting in Parkland.
Every school in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties, including charter schools has an SRO or armed security on campus.
