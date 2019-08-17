Reclaimed water pond overflows in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The reclaimed water storage pond at the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility began to overflow through the emergency spillway on Saturday morning due to the continuous rain and flooding conditions in the area.
Staff has begun sampling at the pond and downstream to monitor the effects of the emergency discharge.
Staff will continue to monitor the situation and make every effort to decrease the volume and duration of the event.
There will be a monitoring of the water flowing from the reuse holding pond to Phillippi Creek and samples will be taken Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week until the demand for reuse increases and the spill stops.
Reclaimed water in the pond is water that has been fully treated, meets all public access reuse standards and is typically used for irrigation purposes.
