Manatee County Animal Services waiving adoption fees for ‘Clear Our Shelters’ event

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is waiving its adoption fees on Saturday as part of the National Adoption Day event ‘Clear Our Shelters.'
If you’ve been thinking about adding to your family this may be the right time.
You’ll just have to pay a $20 license fee for your new pet which is required in Manatee County.
The Palmetto Adoption Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Manatee County Cat Town will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
