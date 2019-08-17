First Alert Weather: Not Over Yet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We still have showers and thunderstorms in our forecast for the rest of today and tonight.
Into the overnight period and into Sunday, we continue to see chances for showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night through Monday looks to be the transition period back to a more normal pattern.
Monday morning should see the final round of morning showers along the NW coast as the very messy low pressure system finally makes a grand exit from the region. Winds will then gradually begin to change from the WSW to a more ESE pattern.
With this new pattern, the showers will be more to the south and inland, away from areas that have been very wet over the last few days.
The threat for flooding remains strong as any showers and thunderstorms could further be a detriment to any already flooded areas.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next couple of days with highs in the upper 80′s. Once we start to see more sunshine, the temperatures will be moving up into the 90′s.
Boaters can expect SW winds at 10 knots and there is a chance of thunderstorms during the morning hours. Seas will range 2-3 feet and Rip Current Advisories are in effect until 8 pm tonight ...The Flood Warning has been extended for Little Manatee River At Wimauma Manatee River Near Myakka and Head Horse Creek Near Arcadia.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.