Dog dies from toxic water fungus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida family’s dog is dying after getting a deadly fungus from swimming in the lake near their home.
The dog’s name is Chetek. He looks healthy, eats well and plays catch.
But unlike the healthy dog once was, Chetek now has to have daily doses of medication after contracting a rare fungal infection called Pythiosis.
A veterinarian says he contracted it while swimming and drinking lake water.
“It comes from an algo infection so alogy are similar to fungus but they are sort of water fungus and it does live in bodies of water that are not free following so typically swamp water or lake water”// “its like watching a family member die he’s only 3 and a half years old,” Dr. Bethany Sabatino, a veterinarian said.
There’s no way to know by looking if the water has the deadly fungus.
