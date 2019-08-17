Congressman Buchanan proposing bill to punish ‘cop killers’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan is urging congressional leads to pass his bill which toughens penalties against those convicted of killed police officers.
Buchanan’s bill passing the House last congress which would make the murder or attempted murder of a police officer an aggravating factor in death penalty determinations.
The bill now goes to the Senate and if it passes, it will head to President Trump’s desk.
This comes just days after a Philadelphia man was arrested for shooting six police officers.
73 police officers have been killed in the line of duty this year.
Buchanan spoke on the bill saying “police officers and first responders put their lives on the line every single day to help those in harm’s way. They need to know we have their back. And those who target police and first responders need to know that there will be severe consequences.”
