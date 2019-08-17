Active four alarm structure fire on South Shore Drive in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) is in scene of a 4-alarm structure fire in the 300 block South Shore Drive.
Crews have been on scene since approximately 2:30 a.m.
There were no injuries or transports, but the fire is still active. There was extensive damage to one of the homes in the neighborhood.
“Around 2:30 a.m. we responded to a structure fire,” Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Regnier said. “We received a 911 call. Upon arrival, we encountered a very large structure with high volume of fire. Crews went to work immediately, but we did elevate to a fourth alarm. And since 2:30 a.m. we’ve been on scene fighting the fire and taking care of it.”
Chief Regnier says that the fire is now in overhaul mode which means that the fire has been knocked down and the crew is just putting out hot spots.
He also says that the crew experienced heavy involvement when they first arrived on the scene. “We had heavy, heavy involvement in the attic space of a 10,000 square foot, three-story structure,” Regnier said. “We had extensive fire. We were concerned about exposures and we wanted to make sure everyone in the neighborhood was safe.”
Although the fire is in the overhaul phase, SCFD is expected to remain on scene for a few more hours and everyone should avoid the area at this time.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
