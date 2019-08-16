Teacher who allegedly lied about being stopped by phony law enforcement officers may have charges dropped

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - A 26-year-old teacher who deputies say lied about two men impersonating law enforcement because he was running late has entered a pre-trial diversion contract that may end with his charges being dropped.
Deputies say Karter Dale-Erwin Clark, a fourth grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary in the Charlotte County School District, made up a story about being stopped around 9:30am on December 17, 2018 near Birchcrest and Quesada in Port Charlotte by two men who were driving white vehicles, possibly Hondas, with what appear to be light bars in the window. Clark also told deputies that one of the men was armed.
The sheriff’s office investigated Clark’s claims and say they determined he lied to cover up for being late to school. Clark was charged with filing a false report of a crime.
Clark resigned from his teaching position effective August 1, according to the Charlotte Sun, which also reports that Clark entered into a the pre-trial diversion contract on August 6.
The contract requires Clark to report to a diversion officer each month, complete 50 hours of community service, avoid any criminal activity and pay court fees and investigation costs. If he successfully completes diversion, the case will not be prosecuted and will not show up on his criminal record.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.