Suspect sought after shooting at business center in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are looking for a 21-year-old man following a shooting at a business center in Port Charlotte early Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office says around 2:15am, they were called to Emerald City at 1225 Tamiami Trail for a shooting that left one victim injured. The victim is currently in stable condition.
This is a major business area for Port Charlotte, with other nearby businesses including restaurants such as Olive Garden and Steak 'n Shake, a movie theater, retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as grocery stores and the Port Charlotte Town Center.
Deputies say information they learned led them to identify 21-year-old Gary Allen Potter II as a suspect. He is driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with a Florida license plate of JIDP83. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call authorities.
The sheriff’s office says businesses at Charlotte Trade Center Building B will be affected until the crime scene has been cleared.
