Sarasota PD hold fair and impartial policing training with officers and community leaders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is training officers to not judge people they encounter while on the job based on race, gender, or sexual orientation. So they took part in a two day training program on Thursday and Friday at their headquarters, to find solutions and build better relationships with the community.
“It’s the right thing to do, I think nationwide people see that there is bias and by recognizing that and applying this kind of training in our agency, one that ensures that our officers are familiar with the practices,” said Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino.
“It recognizes that bias in humans can manifest in two ways, we only think of it as explicit bias like a racist who is always deliberately bias and unconcerned about his or her discriminatory behavior, when in fact in social psychology tells us that well intention people have biases that can impact their behaviors,” said Dr. Lorie Fridell, Professor of Criminology at University of South Florida.
This training program helps officers reduce and manage biases while out on the job.
“I was profiled because I was with my boyfriend who was white, so we were pulled over and searched,” said long-time Sarasota resident Carolyn J. Mason.
Mason remembers that moment when she had to stop by her former job in the middle of the night, years ago. Now she’s an advocate for police and community relationships.
“For the community side. understanding what police procedures and policies are, what they’re about, the chain of command. On the part of police understanding the different cultures they come in contact with,” she said.
Now, they hope to expand this training throughout the whole agency.
“We’re going to revamp our policy, we’re going to make sure I come out as the leader of this organization, our leadership shares this throughout the agency, that we believe in fair and impartial policing,” said DiPino.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.