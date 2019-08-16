Sarasota County high schools see increase in students signing up to play football

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Studies show the number of high school students signing up to play football nationwide has decreased over the past decade. One reason for the decrease is because of the injuries players get because of the sport.
But, Sarasota County School District doesn't seem to have this problem. James Slaton, who is the SCSD's Athletic Director, said the district actually has been seeing an increase of students signing up to play high school football.
Slaton said one reason he thinks they're seeing an increase is because of the continued excitement for the district's football teams.
That excitement he said comes from things like Riverview High and Venice High making it into the final four in the state semi finals. Sarasota High and Booker High both have fairly new head coaches, so they're continuing to establish their program. Lastly, North Port High is in a new district this year so they will play against new teams in Fort Myers, which is exciting for the players.
Slaton said the district has different safety measures in place to help prevent injuries. Players and coaches also have to take concussion, heat illness, and cardiac safety courses.
If a player were to get a concussion, it would be a long process before the player could go back to playing.
"It's rare that we have concussions, we do have some from time to time, but we're very strict in that protocol that basically they're going to get signed off that they've completed all of those steps and the doctor is saying that they are fit to return to participation," Slaton said.
Every high school also has a trainer year-round to make sure players are staying safe.
For fans who will be coming out to Sarasota County School District's high school football games this year, they will notice some security changes.
Now, no one is allowed to bring a backpack or large bag to any of the games. If someone has a small bag with them it is subject to be searched.
This school year, all of the games will have officers from the district's police department at them. The amount of officers will vary depending on the crowd size and rivalry.
"So you can have anywhere from four police officers on up to ten or more, just depending on how big the game is. So our biggest thing is that we want to make sure that we have proper coverage, no matter the venue, no matter the size, no matter the rivalry. And obviously safety is prime for us so we want to make sure that that's taken care of,'' said James Slaton.
Highlights from high school football games in both Manatee and Sarasota Counties will be shown on ABC7′s Football Friday Night show. The show is every Friday during the season after the 11 p.m. newscast.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.