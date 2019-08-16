Police searching for four teens who committed an armed robbery at a 7-11 convenience store in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for for four black, male, teenagers who committed an armed robbery at a 7-11 store Cortez Road West in Bradenton.
Deputies say that at approximately 4:56 a.m. on Thursday four black males covered up to their eyes entered the store and pointed what appeared from the video to be firearms at the clerk. Two of the teens were wearing red hoodies, one was wearing a grey hoodie and one was in a green hoodie. All of them had on dark pants, masks, gloves, had trash bag over their hands, and possibly trash bags over the pistols.
According to reports, three of them came around the counter while the fourth jumped over it. They forced the store clerk at gunpoint to open both cash registers taking several hundred dollars.
Deputies say that one suspect forced the clerk against the wall while the other three loaded large black trash bags cigarette cartons. The clerk was then forced to the ground with the lookout person standing over him and telling the clerk “If you move, you’re dead.”
The other three teens then ran around the store selecting random items from the shelf. All four teens ran away from the store in an eastward direction towards a Tijuana Flats restaurant in the area.
Detectives believe these are the same suspects who committed a similar robbery at the Mobil Gas Station on the 6200 block of Lake Osprey Drive on August 3rd.
The suspect vehicle may be a 2006-2011 Kia Rio with a rear spoiler.
These individuals are also suspected in several other recent robberies in the Tampa Bay area.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
