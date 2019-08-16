Officers welcome son of Officer who passed away last year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of Kindergarten can be intimidating for any student, but the West Palm Beach Police Department made it easier for one special little boy.
Last September, West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Bill Nealy died of cancer and one of his last requests of his brothers in blue was for them to escort his son, Jake, to his first day of Kindergarten.
When Jake and his mom arrived at school a ‘Sea of Blue’ was there to greet him, cheering him on for his first day.
They say they plan to care for Bill’s family for a lifetime. “We’re a blue family, and that’s the way that cops are," Lt. Joseph Herb of the West Palm Beach Police said. “We stick together to death. By the time Jake graduates we’ll all be back here.”
Nealy has another son who is starting high school this year, and the department plans to be there for him as well.
