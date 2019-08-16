Jury finds dog groomer not guilty of abusing two dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A jury found a dog groomer not guilty Thursday in a 2017 animal cruelty case where a dog died.
Warning: Some may find this video disturbing.
A video from the incident in October 2017 shows Phyllis Lucca with her hands around a dog’s neck at her grooming business “Happy Puppy Pet Spa” on Shamrock Avenue in Venice. She says she was attempting to revive the dog, named Bridget.
"I'm not choking the dog. I'm just holding her head. I just do a fast snap and she comes right back," said Lucca of Bridget after the story broke in 2017. Lucca said the dog passed out from the stress of being groomed, which she said happens regularly.
There were also accusations that another dog named Pumpkin left the spa with a broken jaw, bruised ribs and ear damage. Lucca says her back was turned when that animal was injured.
Thursday, after two days of testimony, a jury found Lucca not guilty
"I am very happy for the decision today. I want to thank the jurors for seeing the truth. I said it from the beginning I did not hurt Pumpkin, I did not know he got hurt," Lucca said.
Lucca was facing a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The owner of the dog that died said she’s very disappointed with the jury’s decision, saying the system failed. She tells us that she is now thinking of filing a civil lawsuit against Lucca.
