High school football games cancelled for Friday in Manatee County due to inclement weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has cancelled all of Friday night’s preseason football games due to the excessive rain that the Suncoast area has experienced within the last week.
All of the scheduled games for this evening are preseason games, so they will not be rescheduled.
“The reasons for the cancellation is twofold, the safety of players and the protection of our playing fields,” District Supervisor of Athletics Jason Montgomery said. “The constant rain has made the playing surfaces exceptionally soft, so it could render the footing in the fields as potentially dangerous. In addition, the damage the fields would endure during these preseason games could impact their playability for the remainder of the football season.”
The games cancelled were: Manatee at Southeast, Tampa Hillsborough at Braden River, Cardinal Mooney at Bayshore, Gibsonton East Bay at Palmetto, and Seminole Osceola at Lakewood Ranch.
Sarasota County School District is still monitoring the weather to determine if cancellations will be necessary.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.