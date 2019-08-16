Gaetz cleared by Florida Bar in Cohen tweet threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a tweet landed him in hot water last year.
The tweet was directed toward Michael Cohen.
Just hours ahead of his public testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Gaetz tweeted quote “Do your wife and father0in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot...”
The tweet was later deleted and Gaetz apologized. Even so, people complained to the Florida Bar.
After a months-long investigation, this week the bar found there was no need for disciplinary action against Gaetz.
The bar will issue him a “letter of advice” saying he shouldn’t do that again.
