Friday Fest canceled due to forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sorry, folks! If you were looking for some music along the bay front Friday evening, rain has canceled your plans.
Friday night, Reverend Barry and the Funk were scheduled to play, but the Van Wezel says the forecast has left them no choice but to pull the plug. Normally, the event can move indoors, but the Portico is still under construction.
The Van Wezel says September 20th will be their final Friday Fest, featuring Ari and the Alibis.
