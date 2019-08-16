Flood watch continues through Saturday morning and then back to basics by Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front which has been responsible for all the rain is about to fade away but not until late Saturday. High pressure will build back to our north which will switch our winds around to the SE which will bring mainly afternoon and evening storms coming to the coast from inland areas.
Flood warnings continue for area rivers and will all will stay above flood stage through the weekend and through early next week.
Saturday look for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling onshore during the day more so in the morning but could also see a few in the afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The high will be near 90. The rain chance is at 40%.
Sunday we will get back to more of a normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern as high pressure builds back over the SE U.S. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday along with a good chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms. Some of those storms will bring some isolated storms with some heavy rain. We will also see a return more lightning strikes as we transition back to a more normal pattern.
The afternoon and evening storms will stay with us through the work week next week. With the ground saturated we can expect to see more localized flooding next week.
Highs will be in the low 90′s and heat indices in the 100-105 degree range next week.
The tropics are quiet for now but will begin to get more active later this month you can count on it.
