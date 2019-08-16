First Alert Weather: There is a potential for minor flooding on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Its a First Alert Weather Day due to the heavy rain potential that could bring urban and small stream and poor drainage area flooding. The ground is saturated as many areas have seen several inches of rain over the last few days. In isolated spots the rainfall has exceeded 5 inches. It will not take much additional rain to produce road flooding. Remember that only 1/4 inch of standing water will dramatically reduce tire traction on the roadways and hydroplaning is a real possibility today. The best defense against hydroplaning is slower speed and avoiding standing water of unknown depth. The reason behind the heavy rain is our persistent west wind and a front which has stalled to our north. The winds will also bring a risk of rip currents along the area beaches. The weather will discourage most beachgoers, but those folks braving the waters should be attentive to lifeguard flags.
Over the weekend the front to our north will lift out and wash away. Additionally, the high to our south will shift and twist our winds to the south and southeast. Along with the wind shift, some drier air will move in. This will cause our rain chances to go down and the timing of the storms to return to a more typical summer late-day thunderstorm pattern. There will be more sunshine this weekend and therefore higher temperatures.
