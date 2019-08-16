FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just one more day of gloomy weather and then things start to improve for the weekend. We have declared Friday as a First Alert Weather day due to the possibility of minor flooding and rip currents along the area beaches. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most extreme First Alert Weather day, I would give this a ranking of 5.
The potential for flooding will be with us throughout the day on Friday as winds will continue out of the SW bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms at anytime to the Suncoast. Some of the storms will bring heavy downpours at times. With the ground saturated the National Weather Service has extended the flood watch through 10 p.m. on Friday.
Over the past few days we have seen anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain across much of the area. We may see an additional 1-3 inches of rain on Friday in places. Most of the rain that falls will be running off into roadways causing some driving concerns.
For Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms the high will be around 87. Winds out of the SW at 10-15 kts. seas 2-3 feet.
There won’t be much sunshine on Friday as the front to our north will still be there. By Saturday this front starts to fall apart and we begin to see a transition back to mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high pressure ridge which was anchored to our south will move back north over the SE U.S. and bring a more southeasterly wind flow back to the area during the overnight and morning hours on Sunday.
This pattern should stick around through much of next week.
For Saturday expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day. Highs on Saturday will around 90.
Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening storms with highs in the low 90′s.
