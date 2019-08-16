15 cars full of donations and $10,000 raised for teachers on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Did you know that, on average, teachers spend around $740 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies?
ABC7 knows and each school year, we honor exceptional teachers through our partnership with Gettel Automotive and our Chalkboard Champions initiative. The community nominates teachers who go above and beyond and those selected are awarded a $500 check.
But this year, we wanted to do more to help teachers on the Suncoast. On Friday, August 2, all six Gettel locations opened their doors to the community. ABC7 was there as donations poured in and many teachers, past and present, stopped by to give their thanks.
When Gettel tallied up the totals, they found they had 15 cars full of donations and $5,000 from the community. Thanks to a matching grant from the Gettel Foundation, they were able to give $5,000 to the Manatee Education Foundation and $5,000 to the Education Foundation of Sarasota.
ABC7′s Chalkboard Champions begins again this month, so be sure to nominate a teacher you think is deserving!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.