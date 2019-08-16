Bradenton tenants see severe flooding, question if Manatee County drains can be bigger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton condominium is having a major flooding issue.
Whenever there’s substantial rain, the Fountain Lake condos get more water than their drains can handle.
A channel or moat travels along the condos and flows into a drain north of the complex on 55th Avenue, which is off the property. The tenants are frustrated because they said that drain is maintained by Manatee County and it isn’t big enough to handle the water that fills the channel when it rains.
“This is the moat. It comes all the way down from 57th Avenue and wraps around, all the way the back," showed Joanna Bailey, the president of the condo association at the Fountain Lake condos. "Yesterday, it filled up and it started to overflow, but the rain stopped and it slowly receded throughout the day.”
Bailey said one more good rain and the place will be flooded like it has been in the past.
“Probably 10 units have taken in water in the last two years," said Craig Bailey, another resident.
Including his.
“[Manatee] County tells me that their drain is working fine and it is but it’s just not big enough to handle the flow of water that’s in that ditch,” said Bailey.
The ditch that drains into the sewer on 55th Avenue fills quickly whenever there’s a large amount of rain, according to Bailey.
“This drainage ditch ends right there on 55th Avenue and the ditch is like 10 times bigger than the drain they have and so when there’s a lot of water, then it quits going into that drain and just backs up,” said Craig Bailey.
The moat or channel then overflows, straight into the parking lot and even units of the Fountain Lake condos.
“We’ve walked through water up to here before,” showed a third resident.
The tenants said this is a problem they’ve been dealing with for more than 20 years, but more development in the area is only making it worse.
“We’re so saturated and so full right now, if we get 4 or 5 inches of rain in a few hours, we’re done,” said Joanna Bailey.
Manatee County sent ABC7 four incident reports they’ve responded to at the condos.
Each one noted that the channel is on private property, so staff insist this isn’t their responsibility.
“Very frustrating,” said Bailey.
When ABC7 asked Manatee County if there is any way they can make the drain bigger so it can withstand the amount of water that fills the channel, they said no drain in the world could take in the amount of rain this area has seen in such a short time.
