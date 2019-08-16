Bradenton man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping victim, recording the acts

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is accused of stripping a sleeping woman, sexually assaulting her and recording the acts on his cellphone.
Deputies say on July 14, 37-year-old Daniel Desear and the victim met at her apartment after arranging a date through Facebook messenger. There, deputies say Desear gave the victim prescription pills he described as Suboxone before they went out to a restaurant on Cortez Road West in Bradenton.
After dinner and drinks, the victim tells the sheriff's office that she was feeling the effects of alcohol and asked Desear to drive her back to her apartment. Once there, they continued to drink wine and the victim tells the sheriff's office she passed out. The victim says she woke up naked the next morning and Desear was in the process of leaving.
Two days later, a woman contacted the victim after receiving pictures of the victim nude in bed with her sexual organs exposed. Desear was over at the woman's apartment and deputies say while he charged his phone, the woman went through his phone, discovering images and videos of Desear committing sexual acts with the victim, who in one video could be heard snoring.
The woman used her own cellphone to record the evidence and gave the images and videos to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say Desear learned what the woman had done and refused to cooperate. Desear eluded authorities until August 12, when he was taken into custody on charges of sexual battery, a first degree felony, and video voyeurism, a third degree felony.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.