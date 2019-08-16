Annual memberships to Selby Gardens for kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday was an exciting day for families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties where they were given annual passes to a local attraction.
Selby Gardens is launching what’s being called the “My Garden” program, which provides annual memberships to the gardens for underprivileged kids on the Suncoast.
The children, along with their families, will get a one-year membership, in which they can visit the attraction anytime.
Families are excited to spend time together at the Gardens.
“I like to do things with my daughter, and that’s a very good opportunity to learn about the plants and trees,” Tanisha Matthews said. “I always try and teach Alliana about different things in life and that’s one of the things I want to teach her about nature. So I do thank you and I’m very excited for the opportunity to go to Selby Gardens for the whole 364 days.”
The Selby Gardens CEO hopes to add to the program even more in the years to come.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.