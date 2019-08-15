Workshop looks at possible attainable housing plans for former dog track property in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Land that once saw a lot of this greyhound racing, could one day see more housing. Now that dog racing is banned in Florida, there’s discussion on what to do with the 24-acres of the Sarasota Kennel Club property on Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota. The developer who is purchasing the property holding a workshop tonight, sharing the vision which includes 340 apartments and an assisted-living facility for 275 people.