Workshop looks at possible attainable housing plans for former dog track property in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Land that once saw a lot of this greyhound racing, could one day see more housing. Now that dog racing is banned in Florida, there’s discussion on what to do with the 24-acres of the Sarasota Kennel Club property on Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota. The developer who is purchasing the property holding a workshop tonight, sharing the vision which includes 340 apartments and an assisted-living facility for 275 people.
“We’re absolutely thrilled, I mean this is an amazing piece of property, you really feel it when you walk along it, the vastness, the location,” said Michael Lander, Managing Partner of Wakefield Development. “We can’t wait to get going and get through the process and see what the future holds.”
This workshop is one of the city’s many requirements to rezone the property from commercial to residential. There was plenty of public input and neighbors did bring up their big concerns.
“The project I think is too large for the area, too high in density" said Mary Swecker, a neighbor. "I think there will be a lot of traffic problems for entrance and exit.”
Linda Brison lives near the property. She tells us what she would like to see there.
“I’d like to see a casino over there of course, what I really do not want to see is low income housing,” said Brison.
20 percent of the apartments would be considered attainable housing. Early estimated cost of the project would run 75 to 100 million dollars. A gas station and convenience store will also be built on the property by another developer.
Tonight’s workshop is the first of many steps. The entire review process could take up to 18 months.
