What parents need to know about Sarasota County Schools lunch programs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County School District serves about 32,000 meals every day to students. Of that number, fifty percent of students in the district take part in free or reduced-price meal programs.
Reduced-price meals are 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. With the free meal program, students receive both breakfast and lunch.
If a student was part of either of the programs last year, parents are reminded they need to fill out a new application for the new school year if they want their benefits to continue. Free and reduced-price meals begin for students on the day the application is processed. Parents can sign up for either program anytime during the school year. For more information about the programs click here.
For parents who are not part of the free and reduced-price meal programs, the district allows parents to prepay for their kid’s lunch through the My School Bucks website or mobile app. It allows parents to put up to $120 in their child’s account for lunches. Parents can set up reoccurring payments so they don’t forget to put money in their kid’s account. The site also allows parents to create low balance alerts and track the meal history.
